Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel Get New Responsibilities As Congress Forms Committee For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

With the Congress facing unexpected defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the party today formed a National Alliance Committee having five members in the wake of the 2024 assembly polls. Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel have been given new responsibilities after the poll setback.

"In the run-up to the General Elections-2024, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a National Alliance Committee, as follows, with immediate effect: 1. Ashok Gehlot, 2. Bhupesh Baghel, 3. Mukul Wasnik- Convenor, 4. Salman Khurshid, 5. Mohan Prakash," said Congress.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and senior leader Mohan Prakash are also part of the National Alliance Committee.

The fourth meeting of the 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was held today where 28 opposition parties took part and shared their ideas. During the meeting, the bloc discussed seat-sharing and campaigning strategy for the 2024 polls. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the convenor post of the INDIA bloc, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supported Kharge's name for PM candidature saying making a 'Dalit' PM face would be better for the alliance.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress president Kharge said, "Today the fourth meeting of INDIA alliance was held. Leaders of 28 parties participated in this meeting and presented their views before everyone. Everyone came together and talked about strengthening the alliance and raising issues related to the interests of the people. Everyone has decided to hold 8 to 10 meetings together in the coming time, so that their message can be conveyed to the people."

With the Lok Sabha polls just four months away, the opposition parties are keen on finalizing a seat-sharing deal to counter the NDA alliance. The alliance, led by the Congress, took shape with the primary objective of mounting a combined challenge to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next year's general elections.