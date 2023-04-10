topStoriesenglish2593419
Jyotiba Phule's Birth Anniversary Now A Public Holiday In Rajasthan

With Ashok Gehlot declaring birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, which is celebrated on April 11, a public holiday, Rajasthan now has 30 public holidays. 

New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Monday announced that the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, which is celebrated on April 11, has been declared a public holiday. According to an official statement, the decision to declare Phule's birth anniversary a public holiday was taken keeping in mind the common man's feelings and the demand of people's representatives. Till now, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti was an optional holiday in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also shared the news on his official Twitter account.

"Keeping in view the demand of all public representatives and intellectuals, it has been decided to declare April 11 as a public holiday on the birth anniversary of great social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule," he tweeted in Hindi.

With this, Rajasthan now has 30 public holidays and 20 optional holidays. 

It is noteworthy that Jyotiba Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability and empowering society. 

He also made organised efforts for the rights of farmers and labourers.

Earlier, the optional holiday of Lord Shri Devnarayan Jayanti on January 28 was also declared a public holiday by the Rajasthan government. 

