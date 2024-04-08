Ashwini Choubey Expresses Disappointment After BJP Denies Ticket For LS Polls

New Delhi: Amidst the hustle and bustle of the coming Lok Sabha elections, Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of Forest and Environment, Ashwini Choubey interacted with the media for the first time, after the BJP denied him a ticket from the Buxer Lok Sabha. Ashwini Choubey expressed his feelings while exaggerating the chopai of 'Lord Rama' in Hindi and said 'Meh Vish Pe Raha Hu'.

Choubey further added that the party has always respected me and under the leadership of PM Modi the nation will always stay united. "Struggle is our life, and I have never extended my hand in front of anyone since childhood..... The party has given me everything... The party has always respected me. I belong to Buxar and I will always belong to it... Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the nation is united." Ashwini said.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey reflects on the JP movement and said, "Today marks a historic day. Fifty years ago, Jayaprakash Narayan raised his voice on this very day. He was 72 years old at the time. Coincidentally, I am also 72 years old now. I was a fighter in the JP movement in 1974..."

The saffron party has fielded Mithilesh Tiwari from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat. However, the BJP has now included Ashwini Choubey among its star campaigners.

Earlier, the BJP-led NDA demonstrated unity in Bihar with Chirag Paswan joining Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi in a large rally in Nawada on Sunday. While addressing the public rally, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the Congress-led INDIA alliance, suggesting that the opposition alliance fears "Modi's Guarantees." Modi emphasized that a senior leader of the INDI Alliance had recently advocated for a ban on Modi's guarantees.