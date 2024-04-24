ASI Seeks 8-Week Extension For Detailed Survey Of Disputed Bhojshala Complex In MP

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought eight more weeks to finalise the survey of Bholshala complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. The ASI submitted an application before the Indore bench of the MP High Court saying that it requires additional time to determine the characteristics of the exposed portions of the structures within the disputed premises.

In its application, the ASI mentioned that it is currently conducting a comprehensive survey of the complex and its surroundings using advanced scientific equipment. It added that the team is documenting the entire monument in detail.

As per the filled application, ASI stated, "On close examination of the monument, it is observed that later filling in the entrance porch is hiding the original features of the structure, and its removal is to be done very carefully, without causing any damage to the original structure, which is a slow and time-taking process," reported PTI quoting the application.

The high court has set April 29 as the next hearing date for the Bhojshala dispute case, and ASI's new request is expected to be addressed on the same day. Earlier, on March 11, the court instructed the ASI to conduct a "scientific survey" of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex within six weeks. Following this directive, the ASI began surveying the questioned complex on March 22.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ancient, 11th century monument safeguarded by the ASI, as a shrine devoted to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), whereas Muslims refer to it as Kamal Maula Mosque.

Under an agreement established by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus conduct worship ceremonies at Bhojshala on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer prayers there on Fridays.