ASI Surveys Dhar Bhojshala Temple Premises Amidst Heightened Security

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) plans to conduct a survey of the contentious Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar on Friday. This decision follows a recent mandate from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to survey a 50-meter area of the site. Hindus consider Bhojshala as a sacred place dedicated to 'Vagdevi', while Muslims recognise it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The court emphasised the importance of revealing and clarifying the true nature of the complex to dispel existing confusion.

After the inspection, a survey blueprint will be drafted. Security around 'Bhojshala' has been bolstered, with police forces deployed across the city in anticipation of the survey. The Madhya Pradesh High Court issued an order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district within six weeks. As per a 2003 agreement, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays.

"In accordance with the directives of the High Court, we have received correspondence from the Additional Director of the Indian Culture Department," Dhar Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh told ANI on Thursday. "Upon receipt of the communication, today we conducted an inspection of the Bhojshala premises. We deliberated on the necessary security measures to be implemented during the survey and discussed the requirements outlined by the ASI," he added.