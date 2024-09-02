In Rare Move, Sonagachi Says No To Sacred Durga Puja Traditions; Details Here

Durga Puja is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in West Bengal, where communities come together to honor Goddess Durga with grandeur and devotion. A tradition deeply embedded in the festival is the use of sacred soil, often collected from a unique and symbolic place: Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district. This soil, mixed with clay from the riverbanks, is believed to hold special significance, symbolizing inclusivity and humanity. However, this year, a heart-wrenching decision has been made – Sonagachi will not contribute its sacred soil for the Durga Puja festivities.

In Bengali culture, the soil from Sonagachi, known as “punya mati”, holds a sacred place in the rituals of Durga Puja. This soil, taken from the threshold of a brothel, is considered auspicious. It symbolizes the acceptance of all, regardless of their societal status, under the divine mother’s blessings. The soil from Sonagachi has long served as a poignant reminder of Durga’s universal embrace, welcoming everyone with open arms, including those marginalized by society.

The tradition challenges societal norms and prejudices. By incorporating soil from a place associated with social taboo, the ritual confronts and seeks to break down the stigmas attached to sex workers. It asserts that no one is beyond the reach of the goddess's compassion and blessings.

Why Sonagachi Refused To Provide Soil For Durga Puja 2024?

As the controversy over the RG Kar case continues, rumors have been spreading on social media that the sex workers of Sonagachi are refusing to provide soil for Durga idol-making in protest of the incident. However, the sex workers have made it clear that their decision to withhold the soil has nothing to do with the RG Kar case.

"This is not a recent issue. For many years, the soil has not been provided. We still do not have acceptance of sex work as a profession in society. We have long been seeking recognition for sex work," a female sex worker from Sonagachi told the media.

For many sex workers, this tradition represents a rare moment of acknowledgment and respect from a society that often marginalizes them. Their involvement in the creation of Durga idols can be seen as a subtle form of inclusion in a festival that otherwise might overlook them. However, as highlighted by the recent decision to withhold the soil, the gap between symbolic recognition and real-life dignity remains significant.

In essence, the tradition of using soil from a brothel for Durga idols serves as a potent reminder of the goddess's all-encompassing love and protection, and it calls on society to reflect on its values of compassion, inclusion, and justice.

