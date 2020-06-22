'Ask Modi government about 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015': Congress hits back at BJP President JP Nadda

New Delhi: Congress and BJP continue to engage in the war of words over India-China face-off as Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday (June 22) hit back at BJP President JP Nadda over his remarks on ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Surjewala told Nadda to 'show courage' and ask the Modi government about three things:

1. 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015.

2. Martyrdom of 471 jawans & 253 civilians in J&K alone, highest in 30 years.

3. 3,289 ceasefire violations by Pak in 2019 alone, highest in 16 years, up from 583 in 2014.

Dear Sh. Nadda, Pl show the courage to ask Modi Govt about-: 1. 2,264 Chinese transgressions since 2015. 2. Martyrdom of 471 jawans & 253 civilians in J&K alone, highest in 30 years. 3. 3,289 ceasefire violations by Pak in 2019 alone, highest in 16 years, up from 583 in 2014. https://t.co/wrJP0AxrlV — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 22, 2020

The reply comes hours after the BJP President had tweeted that ex-Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China.

Nadda had written, "One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013!"

One only wishes that Dr. Singh was as worried about Chinese designs when, as PM, he abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of India’s land to China. He presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 22, 2020

The war of words between the two parties started after Manmohan Singh's official statement on the Galwan valley classes.

The former PM had said, "We remind the Government that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. The truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements."

This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat: Press Statement by Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/qP3hN3Od9D — Congress (@INCIndia) June 22, 2020

Earlier today, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi also said that 'hope government will accept ex-PM Singh's advice' in the interest of the country.

"Important advice by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. For the betterment of India, I hope the Prime Minister will accept it politely," Rahul wrote in a tweet.