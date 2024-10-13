Assailants Fired 6 Rounds Of Bullets, 3 Hit Baba Siddique, Says Mumbai Crime Branch | Latest Updates

Baba Siddique's Death: In the latest development regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch said on Sunday that six bullets were fired at Siddique, with three striking him, reported ANI. The authorities mentioned that the identification of the third suspect has been confirmed, and he will be nabbed shortly.

Earlier reports from hospital doctors indicated that Baba Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before being taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for emergency treatment.

Baba Siddique’s Death: Latest Updates