Assailants Fired 6 Rounds Of Bullets, 3 Hit Baba Siddique, Says Mumbai Crime Branch | Latest Updates

The Mumbai Crime Branch said on Sunday that six bullets were fired at Siddique, with three striking NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Baba Siddique's Death: In the latest development regarding the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the Mumbai Crime Branch said on Sunday that six bullets were fired at Siddique, with three striking him, reported ANI. The authorities mentioned that the identification of the third suspect has been confirmed, and he will be nabbed shortly.
Earlier reports from hospital doctors indicated that Baba Siddique suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest before being taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for emergency treatment.
Baba Siddique’s Death: Latest Updates
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday that police have uncovered potential leads related to the murder of NCP leader and former state minister Baba Siddique. Fadnavis, who informed reporters in Gondia district that various angles of the case are being investigated, but further details will be shared at a later time.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that Baba Siddique will be cremated with full state honors. The Chief Minister's Office stated that Siddique will receive this honor because he served as a minister in the Maharashtra government from 2004 to 2008 and was also the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that five investigative teams have been formed and dispatched to various states to investigate the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
Pawar stated that the identity of those behind the incident is expected to be revealed in 2-3 days. He visited Cooper Hospital, where Baba Siddique's body was transferred for a post-mortem, and met with Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique.
Speaking to the media, Pawar expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "He was one of our leaders and has worked for years in Mumbai. He was also in Congress and was a three-time MLA. He worked as a minister as well." Pawar noted that the police quickly initiated their investigation, resulting in the arrest of two individuals.
He confirmed that the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and himself are actively monitoring the situation and believe that the details regarding who contracted the murder will be uncovered in the coming days.
Sixty-six-year-old Baba Siddique was ambushed by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside the office of his MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, and was shot dead on Saturday night.
