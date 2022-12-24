Assam: 53 'jihadis' including one Bangladeshi arrested in 2022, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday said that 53 `jihadis` including a Bangladeshi national have been arrested in the state so far in 2022. Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who also holds the Home Department said on the last day of the winter session of the State Assembly that since March 2022, a total of nine cases linked with jihadi activities have been registered in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Tamulpur and Nalbari districts. He informed that the case registered in Barpeta district has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "One Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Suman was arrested by Assam Police in connection with Barpeta Police Station case under relevant sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. He was engaged as Imam of Dhakaliapara Mosque and Arabic teacher at Josihatipara Saikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy," the Assam Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma further said that five Bangladeshi nationals Usman alias Aminul Islam alias Mehdi Hasan, Abdullah Talha alias Jakir Bhai, Mehbub alias Mehbubur Rahman, Alamgir alias Mohammad Talha and Jahangir alias Ibrahim alias Hanif are still absconding.