close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam: 8 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati

They were apprehended at the Guwahati Railway station on April 22, reported ANI. 

Assam: 8 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati

At least eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Guwahati, Assam, as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

They were apprehended at the Guwahati Railway station on April 22, reported ANI. 

According to Abu Sufian, DIG Railways said they hail from Chittagong and had entered India via West Tripura on April 20. They were scheduled to proceed towards Chennai for jobs, added the DIG Railways.

Abu Sufian, DIG Railways, said, "These Bangladeshi nationals hail from Chittagong & had entered India via West Tripura on April 20. They were scheduled to proceed towards Chennai for jobs."

Tags:
AssamBangladeshi nationalsAssam Bangladeshi nationals
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi quips on Twinkle Khanna's anger, she makes a witty reply

Must Watch

PT5M28S

Rohit Murder case: Police arrests Rohit's wife Apoorva for killing him