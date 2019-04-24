Assam: 8 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati

At least eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Guwahati, Assam, as reported by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

They were apprehended at the Guwahati Railway station on April 22, reported ANI.

According to Abu Sufian, DIG Railways said they hail from Chittagong and had entered India via West Tripura on April 20. They were scheduled to proceed towards Chennai for jobs, added the DIG Railways.

Abu Sufian, DIG Railways, said, "These Bangladeshi nationals hail from Chittagong & had entered India via West Tripura on April 20. They were scheduled to proceed towards Chennai for jobs."