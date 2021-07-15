Assam allows online sale of liquor in Guwahati on a pilot basis

New Delhi: The Assam government on Wednesday (July 14) decided to allow the sale of liquor online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis. The call was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika told ANI that if the online service succeeds, the government will expand it to other parts of the state as well.

“Assam Cabinet has decided that liquor will be sold online in Guwahati for a month on an experimental basis. If it succeeds, we will expand it to the entire state,” Hazarika said.

With the directives of the Supreme Court and Madras High Court in mind, liquor shops in Guwahati would be allowed to take online orders and deliver liquor within Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) areas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet also agreed upon providing employment under MGNREGA scheme to tea garden labourers during the winter season when they have little or no work. These labourers will be employed in pond excavation, road building, etc., under the rural employment guarantee scheme, PTI reported.

Golaghat and Sarupathar Revenue Circles will be declared as drought-hit areas, the cabinet decided. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal would travel these areas along with Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to assess the situation in order to release compensation to farmers.

Further, the government decided to utilise funds received under 15th Finance Commission for setting up schools and parks in the villages. Moreover, General Administration Department and Secretariat Administration Department would be merged and renamed as the General Administration Department, the cabinet said.

(With agency inputs)

