Assam Assembly Election 2021: 48.26 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 PM

New Delhi: The voter turnout on Thursday (April 1) during the second round of the three-phased Assam assembly elections stood at 48.26 per cent at 1 pm.

As per PTI, out of 73.45 lakh voters, 48.26 per cent exercised their franchise till 1 pm in 39 assembly seats where polling is underway in the second phase.

The Nowgowg constituency witnessed the highest voting percentage with a voter turnout of 54.10 per cent till 1.10 pm, while the Jagiroad constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage with a mere 18.2 per cent showing up till the aforementioned time.

The second phase began at 7 am on Thursday and will last till 6 pm. The fate of 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts will be decided in this phase of voting.

As per the Election Commission data, out of 7,344,631 electors in the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second phase, 3,734,537 are male, 3,609,959 are female while 135 are transgender.

The main competition is between BJP-led led alliance including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Congress-led Mahajot.

In the first phase of Assam polls, votes were cast for 47 seats in the 126-member assembly. The polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 with the counting of votes on May 2.

