Assam assembly election 2021: Voting in 40 constituencies today, 337 candidates in fray

Guwahati: Assam is all set to enter the final leg of its three-phased elections for 126-seat Assembly today. This final phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates in the fray. Over 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state are going for polling on Tuesday (April 6).

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase. Of these, 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 females and 139 are other genders. There are also 24,460 service voters.

Assam’s Dispur LAC constituency with 4,11,636 has the largest number of electors. Guwahati West constituency with 15 candidates has the highest number of candidates in the fray.

The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 percent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 percent was recorded in the second phase of polling on April 1. The total assembly segment in Assam assembly is 126 -- while 47 seats went to polls in the first phase, 39 seats in the second phase.

After the final phase of voting today, counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the poll body had issued guidelines lowering the maximum number of voters per polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000. The guidelines also include sanitisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel, the availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, soaps, and water at booths.

