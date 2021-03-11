Assam assembly elections 2021: Congress announces second list of 26 candidates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Representational Image

Guwahati: The Congress on Wednesday (March 10) announced a list of 26 candidates for the second phase of the Assam legislative Assembly elections.

The party has also appointed Mohan Prakash and Jayadev Jena as All India Congress Committee (AICC ) observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam.

The main opposition party had on Saturday released the first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming three-phase election for the 126-member Assam Assembly.

On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies. 

Earlier, the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad on Sunday (March 7) announced the second list of 50 candidates for the three-phased assembly polls, with its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting from one more constituency, Naharkatia.

The Assam assembly elections 2021 will be conducted in three-phase for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2.

