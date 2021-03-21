Assam Assembly polls 2021: Congress' manifesto promises 5 lakh govt jobs, law against CAA

New Delhi: Congress has released its manifesto for the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls and has promised five lakh government jobs and assured that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

Rahul Gandhi released the election manifesto for the state and expressed, "Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually it is a people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam"

Gandhi stated that Congress guarantees to defend the 'idea of Assam' that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking.

"This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that," the former Congress chief added.

The Congress also promised to waive off farmers' agriculture debts and women's loans from micro-finance institutes, distribute kerosene and sugar through PDS, offer lunch at Rs 10 and price a quintal of rice at Rs 2,500.

Besides, five lakh government jobs and law to nullify CAA, Congress promised to waive off debt for women, who have taken loans from micro-finance banks.

"Agricultural debt will be waived off for farmers, the country's food providers," the manifesto read.

In the 'Jan Manifesto - 2021', the Congress also 'guaranteed' 200 units of free electricity per month for all and a hike in the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

The manifesto said that the party, if voted to power, will restart the distribution of kerosene and sugar through the public distribution system at 'minimum price".

It also mentioned providing lunch at Rs 10 through 'Aamar Pakghar' (Our Kitchen) for the organised as well as the unorganised sector workers.

Congress said that it will price a quintal of rice at Rs 2,500 and necessary steps will be taken to implement it.

The opposition party also promised to provide 'land patta (land rights) to those landless people and to rename southern Assam's Silchar Railway Station as 'Bhasha Swahid Station'.

The manifesto also read that the party will set up a digital library in every assembly constituency with all facilities, Gaushalas (cow shed) to be built in each district, model health insurance will be extended to the organized and unorganised sector, a corpus fund will be created for lawyers and 5 crore rupees will be extended towards it, the greenery of Assam will be increased by another 15 per cent.

The party stated that it will start mobile health clinics in poverty-stricken regions of cities and villages launch a scholarship in the name of language movement martyr Muzammil Hoque, state Olympics will be conducted annually under Assam Olympic Association.

Key points of Congress' manifesto for the Assam Assembly polls 2021:

- Law against CAA.

- 5 lakh government jobs.

- Rs 365 daily wages to tea garden workers.

- Rs 2000/month to housewives.

- 200 units of free electricity for each household.

The Assam Assembly elections will take place in three phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, whereas, the counting will be held on May 2.