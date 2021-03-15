हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam assembly election 2021

Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath Singh at Gohpur rally in Assam

The Defence Minister also highlighted the achievements and contribution of people from the northeast region of the country. Singh in his speech included several names of the prominent personalities from the state including warrior Lachit Borphukan, musician Bhupen Hazarika and freedom fighter Kanaklata

Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath Singh at Gohpur rally in Assam
File Photo (Credits: ANI)

Gohpur: Addressing a rally in the poll-bound Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (March 14) said that the northeast region of India was neglected by the previous governments before the BJP-led government came to power at centre.

"Northeast was neglected by the Centre before BJP came to power... Nobody would talk nicely to ministers from here in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that a central leader visits northeast each month to interact with people so they don't feel ignored, " he said in Gohpur rally.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the achievements and contribution of people from the northeast region of the country. Singh in his speech included several names of the prominent personalities from the state including warrior Lachit Borphukan, musician Bhupen Hazarika and freedom fighter Kanaklata.

"Assam has given birth to warriors like Lachit Borphukan who killed his own uncle for the country. "Nation first," he had said. His valour is celebrated across India. At National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the best cadet is awarded the ‘Lachit Borphukan’ trophy," he said.

"Our government gave Bharat Ratna to music legend Bhupen Hazarika while the previous governments neglected him. This shows our commitment and emotions towards people from NorthEast and Assam," he added.

The Union Minister also remembered freedom fighter Kanaklata, who sacrificed her life fighting for the Independence of the country. Singh emphasised that India has a Coast Guard ship in her name to honour her. "We cannot ignore the great contributions of Srimanta Sankardeva in the formation of the Assamese society," he said. 

Rajnath Singh urged the people of Assam to vote for BJP, while attacking the ruling-party Congress, he said his party will increase the pace of development in the state.

Earlier yesterday, the Defence Minister had also held rallies in Golaghat and Biswanath districts to campaign for elections of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Assam.

As per Election Commission notification, Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases starting from March 27 for 126 seats. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam assembly election 2021Assam electionAssam Election DateBJP's Rajnath SinghGohpur
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee's medical report should be made public: BJP urges Election Commission

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day