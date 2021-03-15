Northeast was neglected by Centre before BJP came to power, says Rajnath Singh at Gohpur rally in Assam

Gohpur: Addressing a rally in the poll-bound Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (March 14) said that the northeast region of India was neglected by the previous governments before the BJP-led government came to power at centre.

"Northeast was neglected by the Centre before BJP came to power... Nobody would talk nicely to ministers from here in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that a central leader visits northeast each month to interact with people so they don't feel ignored, " he said in Gohpur rally.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the achievements and contribution of people from the northeast region of the country. Singh in his speech included several names of the prominent personalities from the state including warrior Lachit Borphukan, musician Bhupen Hazarika and freedom fighter Kanaklata.

"Assam has given birth to warriors like Lachit Borphukan who killed his own uncle for the country. "Nation first," he had said. His valour is celebrated across India. At National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the best cadet is awarded the ‘Lachit Borphukan’ trophy," he said.

"Our government gave Bharat Ratna to music legend Bhupen Hazarika while the previous governments neglected him. This shows our commitment and emotions towards people from NorthEast and Assam," he added.

The Union Minister also remembered freedom fighter Kanaklata, who sacrificed her life fighting for the Independence of the country. Singh emphasised that India has a Coast Guard ship in her name to honour her. "We cannot ignore the great contributions of Srimanta Sankardeva in the formation of the Assamese society," he said.

Rajnath Singh urged the people of Assam to vote for BJP, while attacking the ruling-party Congress, he said his party will increase the pace of development in the state.

Earlier yesterday, the Defence Minister had also held rallies in Golaghat and Biswanath districts to campaign for elections of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Assam.

As per Election Commission notification, Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases starting from March 27 for 126 seats. A total of 2,32,44,454 electors will cast their votes in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Live TV