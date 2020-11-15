Assam Baghjan blaze successfully doused after 172 days of blowout, says Oil India

New Delhi: The Oil India Limited (OIL) on Sunday (November 15, 2020) announced that the blowout in Assam's Baghjan gas well has been successfully doused after nearly six months of struggle.

In a statement, the natural gas liquids company said that the fire has been doused and the well has been killed with brime solution.

"Baghjan blowout well successfully killed. Well has been killed with brine solution and under control now. Fire doused completely. There's no pressure in well now & the same will be observed for 24 hours. Further operation to abandon the well is in progress," the Oil India statement reads, as reported by ANI.

The fire had continued unabated for weeks in the gas before it was brought under control by the company with the help of foreign experts.

OIL tweeted that the situation is under control, adding that currently there is no pressure in well and the same will be observed for the next 24 hours. The company further stated that operation to abandon the well is in progress.

Meanwhile, a National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel had earlier concluded that the company was operating the natural gas well without required permissions, recommending legal action against OIL and its officials.