Assam bags first prize in state tableaux display, Uttar Pradesh-Odisha finish joint second

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Monday released the list of winners who won in the state tableaux display during the Republic Day parade 2020. Assam bagged the first prize while Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were the runner-ups in the competition. The winners will receive awards from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

The Assam tableau showcased Xattriya tradition in the form of ‘Bhortal Nritya’ discovered by renowned Xattriya artiste Narahari Burha Bhakat and was seen decorated with bamboo and cane crafts. Among the ministries tableaux, the Ministry of Jal Shakti was declared the best with the theme of Jal Jeevan Mission and National Disaster Response Force.

Live TV

A total of 16 tableaux of different states and UTs including Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Assam and 6 central ministries tableaux were displayed during the 71st Republic Day celebration at Rajpath, Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence carries out the selection process of tableaux which sets up an expert committee with renowned people from various fields of arts. The states which get the opportunity to showcase their tableaux in the republic day parade mainly focuses on displaying the cultural richness of their region by decorating the tableaux and performing dance and music.