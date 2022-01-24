Assam bars entry of unvaccinated people from public places amid Covid surge

New Delhi: Assam government on Monday (January 24) prohibited the entry of unvaccinated adults in public places excluding hospitals and medical centres. The restrictions will come into effect from 6 am from January 25.

As per the order, all adults will have to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places and spaces.

“Non-vaccinated people shall not be allowed entry in public places/ spaces (except hospitals). All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces,” the order read.

Non-vaccinated people shall not be allowed entry in public places/ spaces (except hospitals). All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces: Government of Assam#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6V9voTE2jC — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

The new order also makes full-vaccination mandatory for all the government employees to enter the public offices, failing to do so will result in extraordinary leaves and non-payment of salary.

“All Govt servants (including contractual & fixed pay) should be fully vaccinated and shall attend office. Employees who aren't fully vaccinated won't be allowed to attend office and they'll have to avail leave if available or extraordinary leave for which they won't be paid salary,” said the order.

This apart, the Assam government also issued an order tightening restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. It also directed authorities to shut schools for up to class 8 students.

"The status of COVID-19 in the state has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last few days thereby increasing the positivity rate," Officiating Chief Secretary P K Borthakur said in the order.

Assam on Sunday reported 2,277 more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 6,118 persons recovered from the disease while 2,277 fresh infections pushed the tally to 6,92,811, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Live TV