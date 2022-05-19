हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam floods

Assam BJP MLA takes piggyback ride on rescue worker while assessing flood situation - Watch

BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly Sibu Misra, who was in Assam's Hojai district to review the flood situation, can be seen being carried on the back of a flood rescue worker. 

Assam BJP MLA takes piggyback ride on rescue worker while assessing flood situation - Watch

New Delhi: The floods in Assam have affected over 6.62 lakh people, while nine people have lost their lives so far. Many videos showcasing the calamity in the northeast state have made rounds on social media. In one such video, BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly Sibu Misra who was in the Hojai district to review the flood situation can be seen being carried on the back of a flood rescue worker, ANI reported. The video shared by the news agency shows Misra taking a piggyback ride to a boat when he went to assess the flood situation in one of the worst-affected districts on Wednesday (May 18). 

Take a look at the video here:

Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 1413 villages are inundated while Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 2.88 lakh people hit by the calamity. Nearly 1.2 lakh people in Cachar and over 1.07 lakh people in Hojai were affected by floods, the authority said.

Several Assam Ministers, including Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, have been tasked with supervising the rescue and relief operations camping in the flood-affected regions, IANS reported. 

The Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force along with the district administrations are pressed into service to carry out rescue operations. 

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READAssam floods affect over 6.62 lakh people, death toll rises to 9: Scenes of devastation - in Pics

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam floodsSibu MisraHojaiAssamAssam floods death toll
Next
Story

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah in Delhi; discusses border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Badhir News: Aishwarya Rai stuns in a floral gown at the Cannes Film Festival