New Delhi: The floods in Assam have affected over 6.62 lakh people, while nine people have lost their lives so far. Many videos showcasing the calamity in the northeast state have made rounds on social media. In one such video, BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly Sibu Misra who was in the Hojai district to review the flood situation can be seen being carried on the back of a flood rescue worker, ANI reported. The video shared by the news agency shows Misra taking a piggyback ride to a boat when he went to assess the flood situation in one of the worst-affected districts on Wednesday (May 18).

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Assam: BJP MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra was seen taking a piggyback ride to a boat, on the back of a flood rescue worker yesterday, May 18th. He was in Hojai to review the flood situation in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rq0mJ8msxt — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Assam State Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 1413 villages are inundated while Nagaon is the worst-hit district with 2.88 lakh people hit by the calamity. Nearly 1.2 lakh people in Cachar and over 1.07 lakh people in Hojai were affected by floods, the authority said.

Several Assam Ministers, including Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, have been tasked with supervising the rescue and relief operations camping in the flood-affected regions, IANS reported.

The Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force along with the district administrations are pressed into service to carry out rescue operations.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Assam floods affect over 6.62 lakh people, death toll rises to 9: Scenes of devastation - in Pics