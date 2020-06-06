Assam Board class 10 results shortly, how to check SEBA HSLC Result 2020 at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2020 for 10th Class students at 9 am on Saturday (6th June, 2020). The result will be declared on the official website of the board - sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, all schools will remain closed in the state and no one will be allowed to visit the schools for the results.

Know the process to check Assam HSLC score online and download their marksheet:

- Visit the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org or one can also download SEBA Results 2020 app

- Click on the "Assam HSLC Results 2020" link available on the homepage of the website

- Enter the required details like roll code/roll number/name and click on Submit button

- The SEBA board result will be displayed on the screen

- Download your result or take a print for future reference

Students can also get result via SMS. For that the students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

After the official announcement of result, around 3.5 lakh students from Assam will be able to check their HSLC Class 10 exam results online.