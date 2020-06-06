Assam Board class 10 results today, check SEBA HSLC Result 2020 at sebaonline.org

Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the class 10th exam results at 9 am on Saturday (June 6). The Assam Board will declare the result on its official website sebaonline.org.

Over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the class 10 Assam board examinations this year. The exams were conducted from February 10 to 29. Last year, the Assam board results were declared on May 15; however, the results have been delayed this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, students who appeared for the SEBA class 10 examination are advised to keep their hall ticket handy or Roll Number handy so as to check their results.

The SEBA HSLC results will also be hosted on these websites, examresults.net, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.in.

Follow these steps to check your result:

Go to the official website of the board, which is sebaonline.org

Look for SEBA HSLC Result 2020

Enter your details in the soace provided.

Download Assam 10th Result 2020 or Assam HSLC Result 2020 for future reference.