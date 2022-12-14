topStoriesenglish
ASSAM HS TIMETABLE 2023

Assam Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: AHSEC Assam Higher Secondary Final exam dates announced at ahsec.assam.gov.in, check time table

AHSEC Assam HS Final Exam Routine 2023: The schedule of the examinations was announced by the Education Council today. With one day left to fill up the examination forms, around 3,20,858 students have filled up the forms in the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational sections. According to the Education Council, the number of students is likely to increase.

Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The board of education has not allocated centers to private institutions for the month-long Higher Secondary Final Examination.
  • The decision was taken due to dishonest policies during the examination for many reasons.
  • The Higher Secondary Examination will not be based on a new education policy like the SEBA.

Trending Photos

Assam Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: AHSEC Assam Higher Secondary Final exam dates announced at ahsec.assam.gov.in, check time table

Assam Higher Secondary education council announces the final examination date of Higher Secondary final Exams. The Education Council does not allow private institutions to conduct examinations. The final year examinations will be held from February 20 to March 20 with several innovations. The schedule of the examinations was announced by the Education Council today. With one day left to fill up the examination forms, around 3,20,858 students have filled up the forms in the Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational sections. According to the Education Council, the number of students is likely to increase.

The board of education has not allocated centers to private institutions for the month-long Higher Secondary Final Examination. The decision was taken due to dishonest policies during the examination for many reasons. The Higher Secondary Examination will not be based on a new education policy like the SEBA.

Last year the situation was completely different. Corona (Covid-19) infections were increasing day by day. The preparations were hampered due to the increase in corona infection. Secondary and higher secondary schools were supposed to be held at the home center. That's why the whole system was overhauled. But the important meeting was canceled due to Corona. Due to that, the board decided not to print the question papers for the time being. According to sources, this year the state government is ready to hold a full-fledged examination.

