Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets 14-kg fish as Bhogali Bihu festive gift

In Assam, the harvesting is over, the granaries are filled and Assam is all set to celebrate 'Bhogali' or 'Magh Bihu' – the festival of feasting and season of plenty.

Assam has gone into the festive mood as the preparations are on for Bhogali Bihu. The harvesting is over, the granaries are filled and Assam is all set to celebrate 'Bhogali' or 'Magh Bihu' – the festival of feasting and season of plenty. People are busy preparing for the three-day festival beginning on Saturday evening. It starts with feasting called 'Uruka', as communities cook and eat together to celebrate the harvest they have reaped.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received festive presents from fellow citizens and officials. CM Sarma also received fish weighing up to 14 kg. He shared photos on his Twitter handle.

"Thankful to BJP Assam Minority Morcha General Secretary Tabibur Rahman and Mustafa Ali for gifting me two Rahu fishes, Japi and Xorai on the occasion of Uruka. Also happy to receive a 12-kg Sitol fish from Fatasil Ambari resident Shri Pritam Sarma. Happy to receive a 4.5-kg Sitol fish from Mukul Ali, and a 14-kg Borali fish from Salman Hind & family and Abu Hanif Choudhury. Extending my warm Bhogali Bihu wishes to them and their family members," said Sarma.

CM Sarma also received a 13.5-kg Bhokuwa fish, a 10.5-kg Sitol fish and Chunga Pithas from Gurujyoti Das, Chairman of Assam State Fishery Development Corporation. He also received festive presents including sweets, Pithas, cream, curd, jaggery and locally-produced mustard oil from local leaders.

A highlight of the three-day festivities is the painstakingly created ‘bhelaghars’ (hay and bamboo structures) depicting various themes ranging from human-elephant conflict, historical monuments and social issues, among others. It is in and around these ‘bhelaghars’ that the community feasts are held and the next day, those are set ablaze along with ‘mejis’ (cylindrical structures), also made of hay and bamboo, on the day of ‘Bhogali Bihu’, as a ritual to appease the fire god.

