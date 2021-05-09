Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation to Governor

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tenders resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

The resignation comes a day after Sarbananda Sonowal attended a meeting with BJP top leaders, including BJP National president JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the meeting.

Assam’s BJP legislative party is yet to pronounce its next chief minister for the state. The saffron party and its allies are going to form government in Assam for the second consecutive term.

Following Sarbananda Sonowal’s resignation, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the frontrunner for the top seat in the north-eastern state.

