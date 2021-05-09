हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation to Governor

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tenders resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal submits his resignation to Governor
File Photo (Credits: Pooja Mehta)

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tenders resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday (May 9, 2021).

The resignation comes a day after Sarbananda Sonowal attended a meeting with BJP top leaders, including BJP National president JP Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah. Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present in the meeting.

Assam’s BJP legislative party is yet to pronounce its next chief minister for the state. The saffron party and its allies are going to form government in Assam for the second consecutive term.

Following Sarbananda Sonowal’s resignation, Himanta Biswa Sarma is the frontrunner for the top seat in the north-eastern state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sarbananda SonowalAssam Chief MinisterAssam GovernorJagdish MukhiBJP
Next
Story

Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown in Delhi by 7 days to curb COVID-19 spread

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day