Assam Colleges: 4-year degree courses to start from next year, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee year of Sonari College in Charaideo district. He also released souvenirs on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration. In his speech, Sarma urged the students of the state to take on the challenges of the new world. He also said that our personality is fully developed through the combination of knowledge and wisdom. He said that the new education policy aims to develop students into full human beings by providing them with knowledge as well as wisdom.

"The colleges of the state should play a vital role in the implementation of new education policy. Every university in the state is preparing itself to launch the new education policy from next year," he added."Four-year undergraduate courses will be started in colleges of the state from next year. The government has been taking various steps for earning knowledge through the education system. The state government will provide full cooperation in various aspects including a gradation of infrastructure, recruitment of faculty to facilitate to introduce post-graduate classes at Sonari college so that the college becomes a full-fledged post-graduate college," Sarma said.

He hoped that India will transform its education system into one of the best in the world under the new education policy. The Assam CM said that India is emerging as a new economic power in the world. He also said that the world is stepping in a new direction in various areas such as the industry sector, information technology sector, and artificial intelligence. He urged everyone to earn knowledge in the new industrial environment of the world. He also laid emphasis on earning knowledge about the new technology movement. To uplift the economic condition of the state in a new direction, the Chief Minister said that the state government has been taking various steps.

The student community should prepare themselves so as to be stakeholders in the progress of the state. In his speech, the Chief Minister said that the golden heritage of the state is reflected through the `Maidam` of Sonari, which was established as his kingdom by Chaolung Syukapha. The Assam Chief Minister also said that freedom fighter Maniram Dewan had established a tea garden here. Maniram Dewan had been trying to turn around our economy on the basis of the agricultural sector. The CM highlighted the contribution of Sonari`s son, Gitikabi Parbati Prasad Baruah.

He laid emphasis on finding out the possibility of the pupils so that they can earn their education on the basis of moral and spiritual values. The CM also highlighted the teacher-student relationship." Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, Banikanta Kakaty achieved great success in their life through the inspiration of their teacher," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The president of the golden jubilee celebration committee cum MP Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University Dr. Jiten Hazarika, Principal of Sonari College Biman Chandra Gogoi, the Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli also spoke in the meeting. The Guardian Minister of Charaideo district Bimal Bora, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA of Sonari constituency Dharmeswar Konar, ex-Minister Hiranya Konwar, Ex MLA Nabanita Handique, DC Paul Baruah, and other dignitaries also present in the meeting.