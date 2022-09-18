NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 likely to be out TODAY, here's how to check

SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results today, September 18, 2022, scroll down to check time and more. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 likely to be out TODAY, here's how to check

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam ( SEBA) is expected to announce the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV posts soon. As per the latest media reports, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results today, September 18, 2022. However, an official notification on the release date and time of the results is awaited.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

ALSO READ- SSC CGL 2022 notification out! Check vacancy details, direct link here

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

 

Live Tv

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus