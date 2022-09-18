Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 likely to be out TODAY, here's how to check

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam ( SEBA) is expected to announce the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV posts soon. As per the latest media reports, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results today, September 18, 2022. However, an official notification on the release date and time of the results is awaited.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.