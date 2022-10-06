Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 to be DECLARED on 9 October at sebaonline.org- Check latest update here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam ( SEBA) is expected to announce the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for grade III and IV posts soon. Earlier it was expected to be announced on 18 September but now as per the latest media reports, SEBA is expected to declare the Assam direct recruitment results on, October 9, 2022. Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Results are expected to be released on 9 October, as per local media reports. While SEBA has not given any official result date or notification, local media reports have indicated that the Direct Recruitment results can be expected in this week.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Results link once activated will be updated here for all students.