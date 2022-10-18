Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for Grade 4 releasing TODAY sebaonline.org, check time and more here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, October 18, 2022. As per the official announcement made by the Assam chief minister, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 will be released today on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share the announcement of the Assam SLRC Result today. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam for Grade 4 posts will be able to view their results today, October 18, 2022.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 Timing

The Assam SLRC Direct Recruitment Result will be declared today, however, the timing of the release of the result are not confirmed by the Assam Board of Secondary Education.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Here's how to check Assam SLRC GradeGrade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.