Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 SLRC Grade 4 OUT at sebaonline.org, direct link here
SEBA declared the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 for Grade 4 at the official website- sebaonline.org, scroll down for the direct link to check the result.
Trending Photos
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can now check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 on the official website – sebaonline.org.
Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022
Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
- On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022
- Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
- Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 SLRC Grade 4 - Direct Link
Assam Direct Recruitment SLRC Grade 4 Result- CLASS X or Equivalent examination passed
Assam Direct Recruitment SLRC Grade 4 Result- Read Upto Class VIII
The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
Live Tv
More Stories