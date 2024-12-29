Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized; Two Arrested

In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 15 crore were seized in Cachar district of Assam and two persons have been arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Narcotics worth Rs 15 cr seized... Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state," he said in a post on X.

Upon a thorough search, 50,000 YABA tablets concealed in five packets were recovered on Saturday, Sarma said.

"Two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized," he added.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.