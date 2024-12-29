Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2837235https://zeenews.india.com/india/assam-drugs-worth-rs-15-crore-seized-two-arrested-2837235.html
NewsIndia
ASSAM

Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized; Two Arrested

Assam police seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 crore in Cachar, arresting two individuals in the operation.

|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized; Two Arrested

In a major drug haul, Yaba tablets worth around Rs 15 crore were seized in Cachar district of Assam and two persons have been arrested, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

"Narcotics worth Rs 15 cr seized... Based on credible inputs, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation at Ghoongur Bypass and intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state," he said in a post on X.

Upon a thorough search, 50,000 YABA tablets concealed in five packets were recovered on Saturday, Sarma said.

"Two have been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized," he added.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free.

Yaba or 'crazy medicine' in Thai is a tablet form of a mixture of methamphetamine (a powerful and addictive stimulant) and caffeine.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK