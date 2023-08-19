Assam Earthquake: Magnitude 4.4 Quake Strikes West Karbi Anglong

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam's West Karbi Anglong on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 19-08-2023, 20:50:37 IST, Lat: 25.99 and Long: 92.27, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 8.50 pm.



Further details are awaited.