Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 46, Over 16 Lakh People Affected

Assam continues to grapple with devastating floods. It has claimed eight more lives on Wednesday, bringing the total number of flood-related fatalities in the state this year to 46.

By Wednesday evening, floods had impacted 16.25 lakh people across 2800 villages in 29 districts. The districts of Nagaon and Darrang in Central Assam, along with Karimganj in the Barak Valley, are among the worst affected.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of promptly assessing the damage to ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected residents by August 15. "If it doesn’t rain in the coming days, we expect that the flood conditions will improve in about two days. But from our past experience, it is observed that in July there is a third wave of floods too… before 15th August, we will help people in whatever way we can," he stated.

The affected districts in the recent flood include Kamrup, Tamulpur, Chirang, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Udalguri, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Nalbari, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Goalpara, Dhemaji, Majuli, Tinsukia, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Cachar, and Kamrup (M).

Lakhimpur district has the highest number of affected people, with 165,319 individuals impacted. This is followed by 147,143 people in Darrang district, 106,480 in Golaghat district, 101,888 in Dhemaji district, 74,848 in Tinsukia, 73,074 in Biswanath, 69,567 in Cachar, 66,167 in Majuli, 65,061 in Sonitpur, and 48,452 people in Morigaon district.

The flood waters have submerged 42,476.18 hectares of crop area. A total of 2,208 villages under 84 revenue circles have been affected in the second wave of flooding.