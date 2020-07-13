हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam floods

Assam floods: Nearly 22 lakh people in 27 districts affected, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visits relief camps

Earlier on July 12, the CM had directed DCs to deploy NDRF and SDRF personnel for the timely rescue of flood victims.

Assam floods: Nearly 22 lakh people in 27 districts affected, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visits relief camps
Photo Credits: Twitter (@satyaprad1 & @sarbanandsonwal)

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday (July 13, 2020) visited relief camps that have been set up due to the floods that have affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts in the State 

The Chief Minister visited two flood relief camps at Chabua and Bindhakota in Dibrugarh district and took stock of relief measures provided.

CM Sonowal said, "Our Govt is ensuring uninterrupted supply food grains, drinking water & medical facilities for people residing in flood relief camps across Assam."

He directed district admin officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials and medicines in the relief camps.

CM also directed officials to take special care of children and the elderly residing in the camps, while ensuring proper hygiene and social distancing.

CM Sonowal inspected erosion hit areas at Rohmoria in Dibrugarh and said, "Our Govt is taking all steps to combat the menace of erosion. Today, I have announced three new schemes amounting to ₹ 25 crores which will help to check erosion activities in the Rohmoria area."

Over six people were reportedly killed on Monday in the flood-related incidents.

NDRF Chief Satya Pradhan on Monday informed that there were flood rescue operations in Jamdoha village in the Bongaigaon district where the rescue team evacuated 57 marooned villagers.

Earlier on July 12, the CM had directed DCs to deploy NDRF and SDRF personnel for the timely rescue of flood victims.

CM Sonowal has also asked officials to work on war footing to complete the repairment works of embankments at the soonest and take erosion prevention measures.

Tags:
Assam floodsSarbananda SonowalAssam CMFloodsDibrugarh
Next
Story

China raises apps ban issue with India, New Delhi says action taken due to security reasons
  • 8,78,254Confirmed
  • 23,174Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M46S

benefits of Yoga and Meditation for your mind and body