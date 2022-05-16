New Delhi: More than 57,000 people have been affected by the Assam floods, ANI reported quoting an official statement. As per the latest data, nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are reeling from the adverse effects of the flash floods. This led to the damage to 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land, which has submerged under floodwaters. Incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

So far, three people including a child have died in the Assam floods. Apart from human beings, the flood has also affected 1,434 livestock and a total of 202 houses have been damaged so far.

On Sunday, news agency ANI released a video that shows a portion of the road completely washed off at the Haflong area in the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

#WATCH Torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district pic.twitter.com/SLZdo1O07B — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Assam floods: Trains rescheduled

In view of incessant rain, landslides and waterlogging at several locations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Lumding Division, Northeast Frontier Railway made changes in train services over the section due to this serious condition.

However, two trains got stranded, each with about 1400 passengers, NF Railway said in an official statement. Railway initiated massive evacuation operations with the help of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and local people.

Around 1,245 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station have been brought up to Badarpur and Silchar and 119 passengers have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Silchar, the Railway said in a statement.

Assam flood: Rescue operations

The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

Massive landslides and waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in this hilly terrain.

(With ANI inputs)