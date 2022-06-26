NewsIndia
ASSAM FLOODS

Assam floods: Situation remains grim as death toll reaches 121, over 25 lakh affected

According to latest updates by ASDMA, over 25 lakh people are still facing difficulties in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages.

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Assam floods: Situation remains grim as death toll reaches 121, over 25 lakh affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam continued to remain critical on Sunday (June 26, 2022) with more than 25 lakh people still reeling under the deluge, although water level has started receding from some areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the day, visited Silchar in Cachar district, which is among the worst-affected areas, and assessed the damage caused by flood waters in the Barak valley city.

According to latest updates by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 25 lakh people are still facing difficulties in 27 flood-hit districts of the state, comprising 79 revenue circles and 2,894 villages.

As many as 2.33 lakh have taken shelter in 637 relief camps of the northeastern state, which had been battling floods and landslides for the past two weeks.

Relief materials were being distributed to affected populations that haven't put up at the shelter camps through 259 distribution centres or points that have been opened temporarily, the ASDMA bulletin said.

NDRF had been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from the state forces like SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, the police and ASDMA volunteers.

So far, 67,237 people have been moved to safety by the various agencies, the bulletin said.

Four more persons died on Saturday in the floods in different parts of Assam, raising this year's toll in the state due to flood and landslides to 121.

Fresh landslides were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, the ASDMA said.

During the last 24 hours, the state experienced an average rainfall of 7 mm.

Since March 1, the state recorded 1,891.90 mm since March 1.

As per Central Water Commission bulletin, Kopili river at Dharamtul in Nagaon, the Barak at BP Ghat in Karimganj and AP Ghat in Cachar, and its tributary Kushiyara at Karimganj town are flowing above danger levels.

Assam floodsSilcharKamprupAssam floods latest updateassam floods 2022Assam Chief MinisterCM Himanta Biswa SarmaFloods

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath