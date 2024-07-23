Assam Gets Special Assistance From Union Budget 2024, Key Highlights

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced financial assistance for various projects of Assam which includes the boosts of infrastructure, powering small businesses and others for growth. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratefulness after getting special assistance for his state.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweets "We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this Budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods. The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement our ongoing efforts like Mission… pic.twitter.com/AZHll78fUO — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Key Highlights Announced For Assam In Union Budget 2024:

The state has been facing a devastating condition long time due to floods. In the Union budget 2024, the Finance Minister special special assistance to Assam to help meet the challenges posed by floods.

The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement ongoing efforts like Mission Basundhara 3.0.

In announcement includes the provision to implement the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana. With an allocation of ₹ 1,000 crore, this scheme will provide several welfare opportunities for Assam’s tea garden community. Meanwhile, Assam CM said that this scheme is going to benefit our brothers and sisters, who form the backbone of Assam’s tea industry.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced the infrastructure push via ₹1.5 lakh cr. to states, focus on improving agricultural productivity, green energy initiatives and generous allocation for rural development will also have a multiplier effect on Assam’s growth.

In Union Budget 2024 has also announced several progressive measures such as the review of the IT Act, withdrawal of Angel Tax, reducing the fiscal deficit, sustaining capex and several other measures that will ensure India remains the fastest growing economy for years to come.