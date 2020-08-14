Assam government issues unlock guidelines, allows inter-district movement from August 16

Guwahati: Announcing further relaxation on coronavirus lockdown in the Assam, the state government on Thursday (August 14) issued new Unlock guidelines allowing inter- district movement on weekdays and curtailing the night curfew hours.

The new guidelines permit movement of people from 5 am to 9.30 pm on weekdays. However, no movement will be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The government order on Unlock also allows inter-district movement of people from August 16 under which passenger vehicles will be also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

However, in a step to combat coronavirus cases in the state no activities will be allowed in containment zones and entry and exit from such zones will remain strictly prohibited.

Restrictions regarding the opening of shops and business establishments on one side of the road have been withdrawn and all activities allowed earlier shall continue between 5 am and 9 pm, said the order. City buses and other public means of transport are allowed with 50 percent capacity, it added.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious functions and other large congregations with over 50 persons in attendance shall remain prohibited, the order stated.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places of public gathering will also remain closed.

Wearing of masks is compulsory in public places and any violation will lead to a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons, the order said.

The new order, will be applicable till 9.30 pm of August 31. This is the fourth in the series of relaxations since July 18. Currently, the night curfew remains in place from 6 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, in the view of Independence day celebration in the state, the Assam government has issued a separate order, allowing movement of individuals on August 15 from 6 am to 5 pm.