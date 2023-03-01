Assam HS Chemistry Class 12 Paper Leaked? Here's What AHSEC And Education Minister Says- Check Latest Update

Assam HS Exams 2023: A day after Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news circulated, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has said the reports are false and baseless. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, has also made a formal announcement regarding the fraudulent nature of the paper leak episode. According to several media reports, the Assam Board Class 12th exam paper were purportedly leaked on WhatsApp the day before the test. The Assam HS paper leak claim, according to a tweet from the state's education minister, is untrue.

The Education Minister of the state took his official twitter account to share the notice issued by AHSEC. The tweet reads, “The news of Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

According to sources, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council addressed the problem and made it clear that unfair techniques were not used during the exam and that students should concentrate on the future exam. Also, it reaffirmed the fabrication of the Assam HS paper leak news.

As per the official Assam Class 12 timetable, the AHSEC HS Exam 2023 began on February 20, 2023 and will end on March 20, 2023. The 12th board exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while shift 2 will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 4.30 pm.