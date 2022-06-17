Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the class 12th Result 2022 soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their Assam 12th result 2022 at the official websites ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates who took the Assam High School Exam 2022 should keep an eye on the AHSEC's official website. However, there is no official confirmation yet on Assam HS result 2022 date and time.

Himanta Biswa Sharma, the Chief Minister of Assam, is also expected to make an official announcement regarding the confirmed dates for the release of the Assam Board Class.

Assam HS Class 12 result: Check your scorecards by following these steps

Visit the AHSEC's official website.

Click on the link that says HS AHSEC Result 2022.

Enter the Roll Number from the admit card.

Press the submit button.

The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download or print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 that has been published online.

For nearly 2.5 lakh students who took the Higher Secondary Examination, the wait is becoming increasingly agonising. The Assam Board held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022. Even as the COVID-19 threat persisted, the Assam HS Result 2022 was held in accordance with the full syllabus for this academic session.