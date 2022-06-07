हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SEBA Class 10 Results 2022

SEBA Assam Board HSLC result 2022: Class 10th exam results to be out soon at sebaonline.org

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2022: Over 4 lakh students are awaiting the results of their Class 10 final exams.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC result 2022: Class 10th exam results to be out soon at sebaonline.org
File Photo

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is going to declare Class 10th High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results 2022 shortly. The Assam Board Matric results 2022 are scheduled to be announced at 10 am. The Assam Board Class 10 students can check their HSLC exam result 2022 on SEBA's official websites at https://sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Around 4 lakh students are awaiting SEBA HSLC Result 2022.

A candidate must score at least 30% in each subject to pass the matric exam. They must score 30 percent in both parts of subjects that have both practical or oral and theory components.

SEBA Matric or HSLC mark sheets include the following information:

  • Roll number Exam name Centre information
  • Name of the school
  • Name of the candidate
  • Names of parents
  • Full marks, pass marks, and marks obtained in each subject
  • Total marks, result status, and other information

