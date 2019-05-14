Assam HSLC Result 2019: Assam Board will declare SEBA class 10 results on Wednesday at sebaonline.org

close

Assam Class 10 Result 2019

In a press statement, the SEBA announced that the results will be available on Mobile App, Mobile SMS, and results will be also available in several websites from 9 am.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will announce the results for the Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2019 on Wednesday. The result of the candidates who appeared in the examination, held in the month of February-March, 2019 will be declared on Wednesday (May 15). In a press statement, the SEBA announced that the results will be available on Mobile App, Mobile SMS, and results will be also available in several websites from 9 am.

The websites where the results will be announced are: 1) results.sebaonline.org, 2) resultsassam.nic.in, 3) www.examresults.net, 4) www.examresults.net/assam, 5) www.indiaresults.com, 6) exametc.com, 7) iresults.net, 8) yesresult.com, 9) www.result.shiksha, 10) www.assam.shiksha, 11) www.assamonline.in, 12) assamjobalerts.com, 13) assamresult.in, and 14) Mobile App-SEBA Results 2019.

Through SMS: BSNL users can SMS to 57766 with the format: SEBA19 <space> <roll number> For example, if a candidate's Roll is B19-025 and No. is 0123 then type SEBA19 0250123 and send to 57766. 

All the Officer-In-Charge of the Centres of the HSLC/AHM Examination, 2019 shall have to collect the packets containing Results Summary of State along with complete results in CD, Marks Sheet and Pass Certificate etc. of the candidates of their respective Centre from the Office of the Inspector of Schools concerned on Wednesday at 7 am and the Head of the Institutions will have to collect the same from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Centre just before 11 am. The Packets cannot be opened by the Head of the Institution before 11 am.  

Further, the Candidates intending to get their evaluated Answer Scripts Re-checked or photo-copy of Answer scripts will have to apply through the SEBA's online portal https://sebaonline.org and click on the link "RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH  RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS". Online Portal will be activated from May 17 and will be opened till May 31.

