SEBA

Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Class 10th HSLC results likely to be released at sebaonline.org by THIS date

Assam HSLC Result 2022: Candidates will be able to check Assam class 10 results on the official website of SEBA.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Class 10th HSLC results likely to be released at sebaonline.org by THIS date
Representational image

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2022 date soon. According to the reports, the Assam HSLC Result 2022 is expected to be released in the second week of June. The students who appeared in the examination need to note that SEBA will announce the date of the HSLC Result 2022 on its official website, sebaonline.org, soon. 

Candidates will be able to check Assam class 10 results on the official website of SEBA and on third party websites, once released. To check the Assam HSLC Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their examination roll number, roll code, and security captcha on the official website of SEBA.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to download

- Go to the official website, resultsassam.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘HSLC result 2022’ link

- Enter roll number and click on the ‘Submit’ button

- Your Assam 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download it and take a printout for future use.

It may be noted that SEBA conducted the Assam HSLC, Class 10 Exams from March 15, to 31, 2022 in offline mode. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the Assam HSLC 2022 Exams this year.

