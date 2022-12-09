Assam HSLC Routine 2023: SEBA Class 10th exam time table RELEASED at sebaonline.org- Check details here

Assam HSLC Time table 2023: SEBA Assam has released the Class 10th exam date sheet on December 8. According to the Assam 10th Exam Routine 2023, the exam will begin on March 3, 2023 and will go till March 20, 2023. Students can review and download the Assam 10th Time Table 2022 PDF from the official website, sebaonline.org. Candidates should consult the direct link and the comprehensive timetable listed below. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, according to the Assam Class 10th timetable. The morning shift exam will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift exam will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Assam HSLC Time Table 2023: Here’s how to download

First, browse the official website: sebaonline.org.

Under the 'Notification' frame, click on 'Assam matric pariksha routine 2023'.

Assam HSLC 2023 routine will open on the screen.

Click on the 'Download' button to download SEBA HSLC Routine 2023 Assam as a PDF file.

SEBA has now issued the HSLC practical test timetable, in addition to the theory exam date. As a result, the 10th practical test will be held on February 24 and 25, 2023. The practical tests will be held in two shifts: the morning shift exam from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift exam from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.