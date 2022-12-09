topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASSAM HSLC ROUTINE 2023

Assam HSLC Routine 2023: SEBA Class 10th exam time table RELEASED at sebaonline.org- Check details here

Assam HSLC Time table 2023: As per the Assam 10th Exam Routine 2023, the exam will begin on March 3, 2023, and will be conducted till March 20, 2023, check complete schedule below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam HSLC Routine 2023: SEBA Class 10th exam time table RELEASED at sebaonline.org- Check details here

Assam HSLC Time table 2023: SEBA Assam has released the Class 10th exam date sheet on December 8. According to the Assam 10th Exam Routine 2023, the exam will begin on March 3, 2023 and will go till March 20, 2023. Students can review and download the Assam 10th Time Table 2022 PDF from the official website, sebaonline.org. Candidates should consult the direct link and the comprehensive timetable listed below. The exam will be held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, according to the Assam Class 10th timetable. The morning shift exam will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift exam will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Assam HSLC Time Table 2023: Here’s how to download

  • First, browse the official website: sebaonline.org.
  • Under the 'Notification' frame, click on 'Assam matric pariksha routine 2023'.
  • Assam HSLC 2023 routine will open on the screen.
  • Click on the 'Download' button to download SEBA HSLC Routine 2023 Assam as a PDF file.

SEBA has now issued the HSLC practical test timetable, in addition to the theory exam date. As a result, the 10th practical test will be held on February 24 and 25, 2023. The practical tests will be held in two shifts: the morning shift exam from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the afternoon shift exam from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Live Tv

Assam HSLC Routine 2023hslc 2023hslc routinehslc routine 2023hslc 2023 routineseba assamseba hslc assam 2023hslc routine 203 assam sebahslc exam routine2023 hslc exam routineassam hslc exam routine 2023hslc 2023 exam date2023 hslc exam dateseba hslc exam routine 2023hslc exam date 2023 assam seba

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!