LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULT 2024

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Odisha Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

Assam Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Assam voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Jun 04, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
Assam Lok Sabha election results 2024: The Assam General Elections for its 14 Lok Sabha seats were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results on Tuesday, June 4, as soon as the counting of votes is finished. Voters from Assam are awaiting the Lok Sabha winner candidates list to find out their parliamentary representatives. Assam has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the Northeastern region.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam saw a fierce electoral battle between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress, and various regional parties. The BJP plans to run for 11 out of 14 seats in Assam in this Lok Sabha election, sharing two with AGP and the third with the United People's Party Liberal.

In 2019, the BJP won nine out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, up from two in 2014. The Congress won three seats, while the AIUDF received only one. The BJP also received an astounding 36% of the votes, while the Congress received 35.4 percent.

Check Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
1 Joyram Engleng Autonomous District Assam INC TBD TBD
2 Amar Sing Tisso Autonomous District Assam BJP TBD TBD
3 Manoranjan Talukdar Barpeta Assam CPIM TBD TBD
4 Phani Bhushan Chaudhary Barpeta Assam AGP TBD TBD
5 Deep Bayan Barpeta Assam INC TBD TBD
6 Rakibul Hussain Dhubri Assam INC TBD TBD
7 Zabed Islam Dhubri Assam AGP TBD TBD
8 Sarbananda Sonowal Dibrugarh Assam BJP TBD TBD
9 Lurinjyoti Gogoi Dibrugarh Assam AJP TBD TBD
10 Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami Gauhati Assam INC TBD TBD
11 Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi Gauhati Assam BJP TBD TBD
12 Gaurav Gogoi Jorhat Assam INC TBD TBD
13 Topon Kumar Gogoi Jorhat Assam BJP TBD TBD
14 Smt. Roselina Tirkey Kaliabor Assam INC TBD TBD
15 Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Kaliabor Assam BJP TBD TBD
16 Kripanath Mallah Karimganj Assam BJP TBD TBD
17 Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury Karimganj Assam INC TBD TBD
18 Joyanta Basymatary Kokrajhar Assam UPPL TBD TBD
19 Garjan Mashhary Kokrajhar Assam INC TBD TBD
20 Pradhan Baruah Lakhimpur Assam BJP TBD TBD
21 Uday Shankar Hazarika Lakhimpur Assam INC TBD TBD
22 Madhab Rajbanshi Mangaldoi Assam INC TBD TBD
23 Dilip Saikia Mangaldoi Assam BJP TBD TBD
24 Suresh Bora Nowgong Assam BJP TBD TBD
25 Pradyut Bordoloi Nowgong Assam INC TBD TBD
26 Parimal Suklabaidya Silchar Assam BJP TBD TBD
27 Surjya Kanta Sarkar Silchar Assam INC TBD TBD
28 Ranjit Dutta Tezpur Assam BJP TBD TBD
29 Prem Lal Ganju Tezpur Assam INC TBD TBD

 

The results in the table are updated in real-time.

 

 

