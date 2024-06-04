Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Odisha Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More
Assam Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Assam voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Assam Lok Sabha election results 2024: The Assam General Elections for its 14 Lok Sabha seats were held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The Election Commission of India is set to announce the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results on Tuesday, June 4, as soon as the counting of votes is finished. Voters from Assam are awaiting the Lok Sabha winner candidates list to find out their parliamentary representatives. Assam has the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the Northeastern region.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam saw a fierce electoral battle between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress, and various regional parties. The BJP plans to run for 11 out of 14 seats in Assam in this Lok Sabha election, sharing two with AGP and the third with the United People's Party Liberal.
In 2019, the BJP won nine out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, up from two in 2014. The Congress won three seats, while the AIUDF received only one. The BJP also received an astounding 36% of the votes, while the Congress received 35.4 percent.
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Joyram Engleng
|Autonomous District Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Amar Sing Tisso
|Autonomous District Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Manoranjan Talukdar
|Barpeta Assam
|CPIM
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Phani Bhushan Chaudhary
|Barpeta Assam
|AGP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Deep Bayan
|Barpeta Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Rakibul Hussain
|Dhubri Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Zabed Islam
|Dhubri Assam
|AGP
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|Dibrugarh Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Lurinjyoti Gogoi
|Dibrugarh Assam
|AJP
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami
|Gauhati Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi
|Gauhati Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Gaurav Gogoi
|Jorhat Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Topon Kumar Gogoi
|Jorhat Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Smt. Roselina Tirkey
|Kaliabor Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
|Kaliabor Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Kripanath Mallah
|Karimganj Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
|Karimganj Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Joyanta Basymatary
|Kokrajhar Assam
|UPPL
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|Garjan Mashhary
|Kokrajhar Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|Pradhan Baruah
|Lakhimpur Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|21
|Uday Shankar Hazarika
|Lakhimpur Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|22
|Madhab Rajbanshi
|Mangaldoi Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|23
|Dilip Saikia
|Mangaldoi Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|24
|Suresh Bora
|Nowgong Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|25
|Pradyut Bordoloi
|Nowgong Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|26
|Parimal Suklabaidya
|Silchar Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|27
|Surjya Kanta Sarkar
|Silchar Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|28
|Ranjit Dutta
|Tezpur Assam
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|29
|Prem Lal Ganju
|Tezpur Assam
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
The results in the table are updated in real-time.
