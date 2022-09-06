Assam madrassa demolished by locals, police say, 'govt was not involved'

New Delhi: Locals from Darogar Alga, Pakhiura Char in Goalpara district volunteered to demolish a madrassa on Tuesday (September 6). As per reports, the state government was not involved in this process. The locals who razed the madrassa alleged that one of the jihadis who was arrested was a teacher in the institution. They also razed the residence that was situated beside the madrassa and alleged that it belonged to 2 suspected Bangladeshi nationals involved in 'Jihadi activities'.

The Assam Police CPRO said, "Locals took the initiative to demolish a madrassa. Govt was not involved in it. They were surprised that the jihadi who was arrested was a teacher in the madrassa. People have given a strong message that they do not support jihadi activities."

Assam | Locals took the initiative to demolish a madrassa. Govt was not involved in it. They were surprised that the jihadi who was arrested was a teacher in the madrassa. People have given a strong message that they do not support jihadi activities: VV Rakesh Reddy, SP Goalpara https://t.co/bfS2AxiJbD pic.twitter.com/E0LV9TxuZS — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

"Today, the locals of Darogar Alga, Pakhiura Char in Goalpara dist voluntarily demolished the madrassa & the residence adjacent to the madrassa which was previously used by 2 suspected Bangladeshi nationals as a strong resentment towards the Jihadi activities," said VV Rakesh Reddy, SP Goalpara.

Authorities in Assam, last week, demolished a madrassa in the Bongaigaon district after allegations that its premises were being used for terror activities. This is the third madrasa to be razed by the Assam government following the arrests of 37 persons including the Imam and madrasa teachers on charges of being linked to terror outfits Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

There were reports that some militants disguised as religious teachers had sneaked into the state and silently gone ahead with their subversive and anti-state activities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that some madrassa managements were not running the institution but were running a terrorist hub.

(With agency inputs)