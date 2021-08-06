Assam, Meghalaya to form committees to resolve inter-state border disputes

New Delhi: In an effort to resolve border dispute, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday (August 6) decided to form regional committees headed by cabinet ministers. The decision was taken at a Chief Ministerial-level talk held in Guwahati.

The committees will work towards resolving the border disputes in a phased manner in six of the 12 disputed sites, the CMs said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at a joint press conference said, “Today in the meeting, we had a detailed presentation given by the Assam govt on six out of twelve areas of dispute. Both states have decided to form regional committees which will be headed by Cabinet Ministers,” ANI reported.

Further, the Meghalaya CM added three committees to resolve inter-state border conflict will be set up in Meghalaya while three will be from Assam. “We've three regions where these six areas of differences fall in. 3 committees from Meghalaya and 3 from Assam will focus on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, willingness, and contiguity and submit their reports within 30 days,” Sangma informed.

"In principle, we will try to find a solution within the framework of these five aspects", PTI quoted him as saying.

The six disputed sites to be taken up in the first phase include Tarabari, Gijang, Phalia, Baklapara, Pilingkata and Khanapara. These areas fall in Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Kamrup Rural districts in Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Commenting on the development Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in case of redrawing the boundaries, they will recommend the same to Parliament. “Through this method, we're not going to redraw the boundary but change the perception about those areas or villages. If redrawing of boundary is necessary, we will recommend that to Parliament,” Sarma said.

Assam, which witnessed bloody clashes with its other neighbour Mizoram recently, after intervention by the Centre, to settle the dispute, decided to resolve the border conflict issue amicably. It also revoked advisory issued earlier which warned its citizens from traveling to Mizoram.

(With agency inputs)