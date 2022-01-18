हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Meghalaya border row

Assam-Meghalaya working on border dispute as per panel's recommendations: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the border dispute with Meghalaya is being worked out as per the recommendation of a special panel.

Assam-Meghalaya working on border dispute as per panel&#039;s recommendations: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanata Biswa Sarma. (File photo)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the border dispute with Meghalaya is being worked out as per the recommendation of a special panel.

"A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 Regional Committees with representatives from both states,": Sarma told this to representatives of all political parties.

"The areas of differences taken up for final settlement are - Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata & Ratacherra," he added.

Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal, and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia were among those present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue. According to Assam Chief Minister`s Office, to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row, 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase.

The areas of differences taken up for final settlement include Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata and Ratacherra.

A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of three Regional Committees with representatives from both States.

In their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Ministers of both States on December 23 last year held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues over six areas, out of 12.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Meghalaya border rowHimanta SarmaHimanta Biswa Sarma
Next
Story

NEET-UG 2021: Counselling schedule released, check important dates here

Must Watch

PT8M50S

Zee Top 100: 'Will make micro donations in polling booths'