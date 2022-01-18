Assam-Meghalaya working on border dispute as per panel's recommendations: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that the border dispute with Meghalaya is being worked out as per the recommendation of a special panel.

"A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 Regional Committees with representatives from both states,": Sarma told this to representatives of all political parties.

"The areas of differences taken up for final settlement are - Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pillingkata & Ratacherra," he added.

Assam ministers Ranoj Pegu and Ashok Singhal, and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia were among those present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far on the issue. According to Assam Chief Minister`s Office, to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row, 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase.

In their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, the Chief Ministers of both States on December 23 last year held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues over six areas, out of 12.

