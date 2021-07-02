Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, arrested during anti-CAA protests, released after court clears him of all charges under UAPA

Guwahati: Assam legislator Akhil Gogoi has been released after nearly 19 months in captivity as a special NIA court cleared him of all charges under UAPA for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA stir in the state in December 2019.

Gogoi, an Independent MLA from Sivasagar constituency, walked out of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday, where he was being treated for various ailments, after the special NIA court sent the release order to the Guwahati Central Jail.

The Raijor Dal chief and his associates were accused in two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged role in violent protests in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019.

"Truth has finally prevailed, though no efforts were spared to keep me behind the bars," he told reporters after his release. Describing the judgement as "historic and exemplary", Gogoi said that Special NIA Judge Pranjal Das has established the independence of the judiciary.

"Earlier, the law was used to keep me behind the bars but the NIA judge has set an example by giving such an independent verdict and he has brought back people's faith in the judiciary and the judicial system.

"The verdict delivered by him will set a precedence and help those who are still jailed, for protesting against the CAA or opposing the government on various issues, in coming out of prison," Gogoi said.

The Raijor Dal chief also visited the residence of the "first CAA martyr" Sam Stafford and offered his family a "small amount of money".

"I took a loan from my wife to give his family a small amount of money. I pledge to take care of their legal fight in the case regarding Sam's death and also in ensuring that his ailing mother gets proper medical treatment," Gogoi said outside their Hatigaon residence in Guwahati.

Gogoi said that he will also visit the homes of the other "four persons who were martyred during the CAA protests". The legislator said that he will forever remain grateful to all those who donated whatever amount they could for meeting the legal costs and to get him elected as an MLA from jail.

"I had no money, was labelled a terrorist, an anti-national by the government but people donated of free-will and the people of Sivasagar elected me as their representative. I will forever remain grateful to them for this," he said.

He will leave for his constituency on Friday morning. The NIA was investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chabua and Chandmari police stations, related to the alleged role of Gogoi and his associates in the violent protests.

Gogoi and three of his associates were cleared of all charges in the second case during the day, while he and two other associates were cleared of charges in the first case on June 22 by the NIA court.

NIA Special Judge Pranjal Das dismissed the charges brought against Gogoi and his three associates Dhairjya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal in connection with the Chandmari case in which they were accused of having Maoist links.

Gogoi has been cleared of the UAPA cases, while he has already received bail in the other cases filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

There were 13 cases filed against him in connection with the CAA protests. The investigating agency had on June 29 presented a "protected witness", in the Chandmari case and filed an additional chargesheet against Gogoi in the special NIA court.

