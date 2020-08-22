हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Assam observes weekend lockdown to contain coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

On August 14, the state government had issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31.

Assam observes weekend lockdown to contain coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak
File Photo

Dispur: The weekend lockdown to combat COVID-19 was observed in Assam on Saturday (August 22, 2020) following the guidelines issued by the state government on August 14.

Guwahati also wore a deserted look today with people staying indoors in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier on August 14, the state government issued new COVID-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31.

"All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity," the state government order read.

"City buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID19 protocols and social distancing and with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all COVID-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity," it further read. 

